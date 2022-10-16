Bengals Player Was Carted Off Following Pregame Injury

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

An injury occurred before the NFL kicked off Sunday's slate.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Jeff Gunter got carted off the field during pre-game warmups. WLWT's Mark Slaughter provided footage of teammates gathering to support him before the cart took him to the locker room.

The nature of his injury is not yet known.

Gunter tallied 38.5 sacks at Coastal Carolina before the Bengals drafted him with this year's No. 252 pick. While the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder hasn't recorded any tackles, he blocked a field goal during a Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The 23-year-old isn't available to start Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. With each team at 2-3, it's a pivotal Week 6 matchup inside the Superdome.

New Orleans quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a fumble recovery led to an Andy Dalton touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith. Joe Burrow will look to answer back in his Louisiana return.