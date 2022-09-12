Bengals Reportedly Suffered Significant Longterm Injury Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime to open the 2022 season.
In the process, the AFC North franchise reportedly suffered a significant injury, too.
According to a report from the NFL Network, the Bengals lost a key special teams player.
"Longtime Bengals long snapper Clark Harris is expected to miss extended time with a torn biceps, per source. Cincinnati is signing rookie Cal Adomitis from the practice squad to take Harris' place," Tom Pelissero reports.
Longsnapper injury losses are significant, jokes aside.
We're guessing Ian Rapoport forgot about T.J. Watt here, but still, this one will hurt the Bengals.