Bengals Reportedly Suffered Significant Longterm Injury Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime to open the 2022 season.

In the process, the AFC North franchise reportedly suffered a significant injury, too.

According to a report from the NFL Network, the Bengals lost a key special teams player.

"Longtime Bengals long snapper Clark Harris is expected to miss extended time with a torn biceps, per source. Cincinnati is signing rookie Cal Adomitis from the practice squad to take Harris' place," Tom Pelissero reports.

Longsnapper injury losses are significant, jokes aside.

