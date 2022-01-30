How Many Times Have The Bengals Won The Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals could be on the verge of a Super Bowl appearance. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 24-21, with about two minutes remaining in the AFC Championship Game on this Sunday afternoon.

We could have an NFL first if the Bengals are able to get past the Chiefs and reach the Super Bowl and win it.

Cincinnati is one of a handful of NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl. They could get off of that list with a win today and another win over the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers in the big game.

The Bengals last reached the Super Bowl in 1989. It was the franchise’s second Super Bowl appearance, facing the 49ers.

Sporting News had more on the game:

Cincinnati had gone 12-4 in the regular season under the guidance of coach Sam Wyche and were led under center by quarterback Boomer Esiason, who was the league MVP that season. The Bengals took a late 16-13 lead in the Super Bowl, but Joe Montana hit John Taylor with a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth to take the lead and ultimately win the game 20-16 for his third of four Super Bowl rings.

The Bengals are 0-2 all-time in the Super Bowl, with both losses coming against the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, the Bengals are one of five NFL franchises that have reached the Super Bowl at least twice with no wins:

Minnesota Vikings: 0-4

Buffalo Bills: 0-4

Cincinnati Bengals: 0-2

Carolina Panthers: 0-2

Atlanta Falcons: 0-2

The Falcons and the Panthers have both made the Super Bowl recently, losing in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Perhaps the Bengals will join that list soon.