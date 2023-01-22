Bengals vs. Bills Prediction, Odds & Best Bet, Plus The Best Sportsbook Bonuses: 2023 NFL Playoffs

Emotions will be boiling, the crowd blaring and the game-action blistering when the Bengals visit the Bills this Sunday.

With the recent launch of legal online sports betting in Ohio, there will be a frenzy of bets placed, too.

The AFC Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs surely will be one of the most dramatic in recent memory. To help you have the best chance of winning while you watch the Bengals vs. Bills, we’ve broken down the matchup below and provided a free expert best bet for the game. We’ve also rounded up some of the best sports betting bonuses on offer so you can take advantage of the many great promotions currently being run by online sportsbooks.

We’ll get into our game preview below. First, we want to make sure you claim a bonus to immediately boost your betting bankroll.

Best Ohio sports betting promos & apps for Bengals vs. Bills

We’ll start with the best sports betting promos for our readers in Ohio. (Offers for states outside of Ohio are just below.) Click through any of our links below to automatically enroll in each promotion when you create a new account.

DraftKings Ohio - Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

- Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Ohio - Bet $5, Get $200 In Bet Credits Guaranteed

- Bet $5, Get $200 In Bet Credits Guaranteed Caesars Ohio - Get Up To $1,500 “On Caesars” Using Promo Code SPUN1BET

- Get Up To $1,500 “On Caesars” Using Promo Code Bet365 Ohio - Bet $1, Get $200 In Bonus Bets

Claim your sports betting bonus now, then read on for the expert pick you can lock in when you wager on Bengals vs. Bills this weekend.

Best sportsbook promotions for Bengals vs. Bills (All states excluding Ohio)

If you’re not currently located in Ohio, don’t feel left out. While readers in The Buckeye State have their own set of sports betting promos to celebrate their state’s launch, all of these same partner sites are running great bonus offers for the rest of the states they operate in.

Click through any of our links below to automatically activate each bonus promotion when you sign up.

DraftKings Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

- Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets No Matter What

- Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets No Matter What BetMGM - Get Insurance On Your First Bet Worth Up To $1,000

- Get Insurance On Your First Bet Worth Up To $1,000 Caesars Sportsbook - Get Up To $1,250 “On Caesars” Using Promo Code SPUNFULL

Bank your bonus now, then read on for our expert Bengals vs. Bills best bet for the 2023 AFC Divisional Round.

Bengals vs. Bills Prediction: Buffalo is rightfully favored, but can they cover?

When Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on national TV, it reminded all of us that there are many things more important than sports. Now that Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and is on the road to longer-term recovery, focus has returned to the field.

Both teams struggled through what were expected to be easy matchups in the Wild Card round, so we wouldn’t blame you if you’ve lost sight of the fact that these remain two of the absolute hottest teams in the NFL. Outside of the cancelled matchup with Buffalo, Cincinnati has won 9 consecutive games and 11 of its last 12 overall. The Bills enter Sunday as winners of 8 straight.

Cincinatti’s serviceable defense will be able to slow, but not shutdown, Buffalo’s juggernaut, Josh Allen-led offense. Forcing turnovers will be the Bengals’ best hope for keeping points off the board. This is one of Buffalo’s few, explotable weaknesses on the offensive side. Over the course of the season, Allen has turned the ball over a league-worst 30 times between interceptions and fumbles combined.

Joe Burrow had the Bengals offense buzzing all season long. During the regular season, Cincinnati had the third-highest scoring offense in the AFC, ranking behind only the Chiefs and Bills. Last week, they gashed an underrated Ravens defense for 27 points (Baltimore allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL) to cruise into the Divisional Round.

Buffalo’s defense has looked beatable against elite offenses multiple times this season. The Vikings scored 33 points in their November upset at Orchard Park, while the Dolphins have scored 29+ points in each of their two meetings in the past calendar month.

Highmark Stadium provides Buffalo with one of the biggest homefield advantage’s in the NFL. That might need to be the difference-maker, because on paper, this should be close to a pick’em. While the Bills do have the edge here, it’s oh-so-slight. The Bengals have a solid chance to pull off the upset and win this game outright. In a coin-flip matchup, we’re happy to take the points and back the Bengals to cover the spread.

Bengals vs. Bills Best Bet: Bengals +6 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

In Week 17, oddsmakers set the Bills at Bengals line as a pick’em. Is homefield advantage worth a full 6 points? We don’t think so.

The Bills will have all sorts of problems containing this Bengals offense. Buffalo will need to outscore Cincinnati to advance to the AFC Championship. That might happen - but if it does, it won’t be by 6 points or more.

Our Bengals vs. Bills prediction and best bet is for the Bengals to cover the spread. Click here to fade or follow our pick at Caesars Sportsbook now.

Betting trends for Cincinnati vs. Buffalo: 2023 NFL Playoffs

In 17 games this season, the Bengals have gone 12-5 against the spread.

In his career, Joe Burrow is 12-3 against the spread when the Bengals have been underdogs by 3 points or more.

As a road underdog, the Bengals have covered the spread in 7 straight games.

Cincinnati is riding a streak of 4 consecutive wins while on the road.

Bengals vs. Bills betting odds and latest lines

Our Bengals vs. Bills best bet is for Cincinnati to cover the spread. Here are more odds and betting markets for Cincinnati vs. Buffalo, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

Point spread:

Cincinnati Bengals +6 (-110)

Buffalo Bills -6 (-110)

Money line:

Cincinnati Bengals: +210

Buffalo Bills: -260

Game total:

Over 49 (-110)

Under 49 (-110)

Bet on the Bengals vs. Bills with a bonus bet when you try a new sportsbook

Whether you want to back our best bet or wager on a different game entirely, be sure to take advantage of one of the many welcome bonus offers currently available at legal sportsbooks across the country.

We’ll re-share our collection of the best sports betting promos below. Note that the eligibility requirements for these sportsbook promotions might vary from state-to-state.

Ohio sportsbook promotions for the 2023 NFL Playoffs

DraftKings Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

- Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets No Matter What

- Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets No Matter What BetMGM - Get Insurance On Your First Bet Worth Up To $1,000

- Get Insurance On Your First Bet Worth Up To $1,000 Caesars Sportsbook - Get Up To $1250 “On Caesars” Using Promo Code SPUNFULL

Sports betting promos for all states excluding Ohio

DraftKings Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

- Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets No Matter What

- Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets No Matter What BetMGM - Get Insurance On Your First Bet Worth Up To $1,000

- Get Insurance On Your First Bet Worth Up To $1,000 Caesars Sportsbook - Get Up To $1,250 “On Caesars” Using Promo Code SPUNFULL

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.