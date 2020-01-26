Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Describes His Ideal Quarterback

LSU’s Joe Burrow is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

That isn’t official just yet. The Bengals should go through the full process to make sure the Ohio native is definitely their guy.

Based on comments by Zac Taylor, the team’s young head coach entering his second year, it definitely sounds like Burrow fits the bill for where the franchise is going. In a recent interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer, he summed things up with one pretty succinct statement: “I want a winner, that’s it.”

The Enquirer first reported that the Bengals have their eyes set on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in April’s draft. Burrow just concluded a record-setting senior season with the Tigers that culminated in a Heisman Trophy and a national championship. The latter is what Bengals coach Zac Taylor yearns for. “A guy that elevates his teammates, accurate, has the best understanding of the playbook of anyone on the roster and a winner. I want a winner, that’s it,” Taylor expressed to The Enquirer when asked what he looks for in a quarterback.

Even before he was the statistical dynamo and Heisman winner, Joe Burrow elevated the LSU Tigers with his leadership and poise.

This year, he became an absolute superstar.

Taylor is trying to play things close to the vest, but obviously he was impressed with the year Burrow put together:

“He certainly had a great season. We’re still going through the process of evaluating him and a lot of the other guys that are worthy of those high picks. But to go undefeated, win the national championship, be the leader that he is, that stuff is really impressive,” Taylor said.

Former Bengals coach Paul Alexander says that Burrow isn’t the definite choice quite yet, and that the team is also looking at Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who just wrapped up a fantastic Senior Bowl week with the game’s MVP award today, and Buckeye pass rusher Chase Young.

Still, it would be a major surprise for it to be anyone but Burrow at the end of the day.