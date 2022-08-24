Bernie Kosar Reacts To Death Of Longtime Browns Announcer

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller passed away Sunday at the age of 79.

Mueller called Browns games from 1975-1995, a stretch including Bernie Kosar's eight-plus years under center.

On Sunday night, the former Pro Bowl quarterback responded to Mueller's death with a tribute on Twitter. He posted a photo and thanked Mueller for his "friendship" and "brotherhood."

Mueller was the voice of the Browns when Kosar led them to five consecutive playoff appearances from 1985 to 1989. He was also a NASCAR public address announcer who called Daytona 500 races.

Jim Donovan, the Browns' current play-by-play announcer, explained Mueller's significance to Cleveland sports.

"He was a very, very important person in this city because this city was so starving for sports," Donovan said to ClevelandBrowns.com's Anthony Poisal. "They all really relied on the guys who were at the news stations, and Jim was certainly on top of that.

"He had a great voice, and people associated him with those Sunday afternoons down at Cleveland Municipal Stadium."

Our thoughts go out to Mueller's family and friends.