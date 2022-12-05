Betting Markets Reveal Stunning Herschel Walker Pick

CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock are heading toward a runoff election this month.

While the general election was close, the betting markets have revealed their pick for the Walker vs. Warnock runoff election.

It's pretty stunning.

According to the betting markets, Warnock has essentially locked up the win.

"Election Betting Odds, an election tracker that culls from various betting markets, gives Warnock an 89.5 percent chance to win the election compared to Walker’s 10.5 percent," The Comeback reports.

It hasn't been the best week-plus for Walker, as his campaign is also seriously lacking in fundraising compared to what Warnock has raised.

If Walker is going to pull off the win, it's going to be a massive upset, it appears.

The election runoff is set for later this month.