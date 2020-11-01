Bill Belichick Announces Decision On QB After Today’s Loss

After a relatively strong start to the season for New England, the Patriots have dropped four straight games. The former football powerhouse now sits with a 2-5 record and a third place standing in the AFC East.

This is the first time in 20 years the Patriots have been without their star quarterback Tom Brady. It’s difficult to replace one of the best football players of all time, but there was certainly some buzz around New England after former MVP quarterback Cam Newton signed with the team.

Newton got off to an alright start this season, but the past few games have been rough. The former Panthers QB has thrown five interceptions and zero touchdowns over his last three games played.

Despite his struggles, Bill Belichick has been strong in his assertions that Newton is, and will continue to be, the Patriots starting quarterback.

“Cam’s our quarterback. That’s the way it’s been all year,” Belichick said in a postgame interview.

— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 1, 2020

Belichick’s resolve in this issue could be linked to a strong faith in his starter. Or, it could just be the lack of a decent secondary option.

When Newton was out with COVID-19, Patriot backups Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham both saw time in the 26-10 loss vs. the Chiefs. The two combined for a measly 190 yards, one touchdowns and three interceptions.

Apparently, Newton is going to have perform worse than he already is if he’s going to see the bench this season. New England needs the former MVP to step it up soon if they want to end this uncharacteristic losing streak though.

Taking on the 0-8 Jets next week could be just the thing Newton needs to get back on track.