Bill Belichick Asked Tuesday Who Will Start Against The Jets

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick seemed to squash any quarterback controversy by starting Mac Jones in his return from an ankle injury.

However, the New England Patriots head coach fueled the flames by benching Jones for Bailey Zappe in the second quarter of Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears.

Belichick fielded questions about his quarterback situation during Tuesday morning's interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. True to form, he didn't give away much information.

"We'll do what we feel is best for the football team," Belichick said when asked about his Week 8 starter.

Per NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, Belichick told WEEI that he planned to play both Jones and Zappe. He might have turned back to Jones if the game didn't get "out of hand."

Belichick also dodged the issue during a video conference. When asked if a healthy Jones is the team's starter, via ESPN's Mike Reiss, the coach declined to answer the "hypothetical question."

The Patriots trailed 10-0 when sitting Jones for Zappe during the second quarter. New England quickly jumped to a 14-10 lead behind the rookie, but the momentum didn't last long.

The Bears scored 23 straight points to solidify a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium. While an early interception seemed to lead Jones to the sideline, Zappe tossed two picks in the fourth quarter.

Belichick's caginess only added to the confusion about who will play this Sunday against the New York Jets.