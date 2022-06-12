Bill Belichick Canceled Practices: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick is arguably the hardest worker in the National Football League, but even the legendary head coach is prone to giving his players some time off every once in a while.

According to a report out of New England, the Patriots head coach decided to cancel his team's remaining OTA practices earlier this month.

"The Patriots' final two voluntary OTAs -- scheduled for next week -- have been canceled. This has been commonplace in recent years, with Bill Belichick rewarding the team for its work, and belief that a strong foundation has been established leading into training camp," ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted.

The Patriots appear to be working hard. Watch out, NFL.

"Bill probably wants to catch Game 4 for the Celtics at the Garden," one fan joked.

"Seeing a bunch of people fretting over the Patriots taking the rest of the spring off. They did just have two pretty competitive practices Tuesday and Wednesday and have a bunch of guys nicked up. Arguably now isn’t the time to push too hard. Real work starts in a month," another fan added.

"Bill thinks they already ready. Let’s get it," one fan added.

The Patriots will look to get back to the playoffs in 2022.