Bill Belichick Declined To Answer Question About Mac Jones

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After last Sunday's jaw-dropping loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots have three weeks remaining to capture a playoff spot.

A lackluster offense ranks 23rd in passing ahead of Saturday's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Eleven games through his second season, Mac Jones has more interceptions (eight) than touchdown passes (seven).

At the end of Wednesday's press conference, a reporter asked Bill Belichick if he plans to start Jones over the final three games. The head coach essentially rehashed his famous "we're on to Cincinnati" line.

"Yeah, let's try to beat Cincinnati," Belichick said.

There's probably no meaningful takeaway here; that's just how Belichick answers questions. He might not even have fully committed to Tom Brady as his long-term starter if asked during their 16-0 season.

Yet Jones is coming off one of his worst performances of the season. While he certainly can't take the blame for Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers attempting laterals on the final play of a tied game, last year's first-round pick completed just 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

"There's always things that everybody can improve on every week," Belichick said when asked if he saw anything fixable in Jones' mechanics Sunday. "So point those on the film, and try to correct them and move on."

A quarterback controversy could resurface if Jones' struggles continue. Rookie Bailey Zappe posted a 100.9 quarterback rating in four games earlier this season. The Patriots won both of his starts with their two-highest point tallies.

New England trails the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers by one game in the AFC wild-card picture entering Saturday afternoon's game at Gillette Stadium.