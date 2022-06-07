Bill Belichick 'Doesn't Know' About Offense: NFL World Reacts

Orchard Park, NY - December 6: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a Monday night NFL game at Highmark stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Any time Bill Belichick sidesteps a question - or multiple in this instance - it's probably worth taking a closer look.

On Tuesday, Belichick was asked three times about potential changes to his offense. He refused to give any specifics.

In fact, he answered "I don't know" on three separate occasions.

Obviously he knows. What's he hiding?

The biggest key for the Patriots is setting second-year quarterback Mac Jones up for success.

Robert Kraft already admitted this is going to be a make-or-break year for the former Alabama star.

“This year will be very telling,” Kraft said, via Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com. “To come into something as new as this, as established, I think he got beat up pretty bad, and he kept coming back and getting up and really doing some great stuff. Just the way he handles himself, he took some real beatings and hopped up. He has developed a good relationship with the whole cadre of receivers. I’m very happy with what I’ve seen. But this is a big year, the second year.”

It sounds like the Pats might be adapting their offense to better meet Jones' needs, but Belichick certainly isn't going to admit it.