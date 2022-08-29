Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Response To Retirement Question

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Entering his 23rd season as the New England Patriots' head coach, Bill Belichick has no interest in discussing retirement.

When asked if he's given any thought to when he'll step down during a live interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” (h/t NESN), Belichick insisted that he's only focused on their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

"I don’t have any answers,” Belichick said. "So, there’s nothing I can say. I don’t have any like, one-year plan, five-year plan, 10-year plan. I don’t know."

The 70-year-old said he still enjoys all the elements of his job that might wear others down decades into the career.

"I do. I enjoy all aspects of the year," Belichick said. "Whether it’s the team-building, game-planning, gameday, practice, offseason studies, and trying to improve. Each part of it’s challenging. It’s all interesting, it’s all challenging."

If the Patriots win at least 10 games this year, Belichick will join Don Shula and George Halas as the only head coaches with 300 career victories in the regular season. A 20th playoff appearance would give him sole possession of a record he currently shares with Shula.

Already atop the leaderboard with six Super Bowl titles, Belichick has little left to prove. But he's still driven by competition despite compiling so many accolades.

Belichick probably won't publicly talk about retirement until he decides to walk away. For now, he's onto Miami.