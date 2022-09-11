Bill Belichick Has Reportedly Made Decision On Play-Caller

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick has been keeping very quiet about his decision on the New England Patriots' play-caller this season.

With Josh McDaniels' departure to Las Vegas, the Patriots' offensive coordinator position has remained vacant.

However, someone has to call the plays...

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that someone is former Detroit Lions head football coach Matt Patricia.

Fans are skeptical of Patricia's ability to call a good game, though time will tell if they're proven right.

The Patriots are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season against a divisional rival in the Dolphins.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.