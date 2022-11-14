CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is calling for a significant rules change.

The National Football League currently does not allow coaches to challenge plays under 2:00. Those reviews are left up to the officiating booth.

Still, plays can get missed, like the one in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday.

The Patriots head coach wants the rules to change.

“The rules are the rules, the competition committee and the league vote on the rules, so whatever they are, that’s what they are,” Belichick said. “I think that, provided that the team has a challenge, they should have the opportunity to challenge, really, any play.”

He's not wrong.

Why not allow coaches to challenge plays under 2:00, assuming they still have challenges left?