Bill Belichick Is Reportedly Interested In Coaching Another Sport

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick is obviously known for coaching one sport: football. But could the legendary NFL head coach jump to another sport when his time on the gridiron is up?

According to Premier Lacrosse League founder Paul Rabil, the New England Patriots head coach would be open to coaching a professional lacrosse team when he's retired from the NFL.

While it's possible that Rabil was joking around, he appeared to be serious.

Belichick has a long history in lacrosse, as his dad used to coach football at Navy, where the sport has peak interest.

Rabil appeared on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast to discuss Belichick's interest.

While it's probably unlikely, it would be very fun to watch.