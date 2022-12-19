Bill Belichick Made Controversial Decision After Shocking Loss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NFL World is desperate to hear from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following Sunday afternoon's shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England was stunned by Las Vegas in truly shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots lost in the worst way imaginable as time expired against the Raiders in Las Vegas. New England fell to 7-7 on the year with the defeat.

But while the NFL world is desperate to hear from Belichick, he had other Patriots players speak to the media first.

"Bill Belichick always used to speak immediately after games. Sometimes so quickly that it was difficult to get to the press conference room in time for him to start. Seems kind of unfair for David Andrews, Jakobi Meyers and Mac Jones to answer for what happened before him," NFL reporter Doug Kyed tweeted on Sunday night.

Perhaps there was a good reason for Belichick's meeting with the media to be delayed.

We need to hear from the Patriots head coach as soon as possible, though.