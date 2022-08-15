Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Matt Rhule Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

There are few bigger compliments in the NFL than being called a "football guy" by Bill Belichick.

That's what happened to Matt Rhule on Monday morning.

The Patriots head coach was asked on Monday morning for his thoughts on the Panthers head coach.

Belichick made his opinion clear.

“He’s a football guy. So we have a lot in common there. We love football.”

The Patriots and the Panthers are set to meet in the preseason on Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. E.T.