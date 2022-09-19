Bill Belichick Names The 'Best Way' To Win A Football Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

What's the best way to win a football game?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has won plenty over the course of his career, but one way stands out for the Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Kneeling.

“Yeah, it was great to be able to hang on to the ball at the end there,” Belichick said at his postgame press conference on Sunday. “And our backs ran hard, and our line gave them some space to run. We were able to control on, what was it, three first downs or whatever it was. I think it was a little over six minutes when we got the ball. So, yeah, that’s the way you want it, kneeling the ball. That’s the best way to win. So, they did a great job.”

The Patriots beat the Steelers, 17-14, on Sunday afternoon.

New England is now 1-1 on the 2022 season.