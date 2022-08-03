Bill Belichick Not Talking About Tampering: NFL Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The NFL punished the Miami Dolphins after an independent investigation determined they tampered with Tom Brady.

The report stated that the Dolphins organization had "impermissible communications" with Brady before and during the 2019 season, his last with the New England Patriots. They also spoke with Brady after the 2021 season when he was still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One wouldn't blame Bill Belichick for feeling angry about his former star quarterback having covert talks with a division rival while he played for the Patriots.

However, the head coach remained characteristically coy and tight-lipped when asked about the situation Wednesday.

"Yeah, I'm not really worried about that," Belichick told reporters. "We're just trying to have a good training camp."

When asked if he had any knowledge of Miami communicating with Brady during the 2019 season, Belichick reiterated that he's "focused on training camp."

NFL observers wouldn't expect any other reaction from Belichick.

Brady's communication with Miami started as early as August 2019 and lasted through the postseason. He threw a game-sealing pick-six to end his decorated Patriots tenure with a 20-13 Wild Card Round loss to the Tennessee Titans.

To Belichick, a training camp practice in early August is more important than a division adversary losing draft picks for trying to poach his quarterback three years ago.

At least, he wouldn't let the public think any differently.