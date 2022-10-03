Bill Belichick Opens Up About Concussions: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Patriots coach Bill Belichick opened up about his history with player head injuries in the wake of the Dolphins' scandal with Tua Tagovailoa.

Belichick refrained from saying anything of note about Tagovailoa, though he admitted that he's removed players from games before.

“I’ve definitely done that before,” Belichick said. “Oh, yeah. If I see a player that I think is not functioning properly, and for some reason it hasn’t been identified, then absolutely, I have done that. I would say not recently; those are things that have happened at other points in my career. But yeah, absolutely.

“If a player doesn’t look like he’s functioning properly, we evaluate him with the medical people, but we also, as a secondary check, even if the medical people were to clear a player, we still go through a coaching clearance to make sure that he’s ready to play football, not just medically cleared. We always have a secondary evaluation on that.”

There's been a growing focus on how concussions are handled in the wake of Tagovailoa's controversy.

Not everyone is buying it, though.

"Brady and Edelman both… nvm what’s the point," one fan wrote.

"I've watched Julian Edelman get a few concussions and keep playing. Spare me the God complex like you're protecting guys," another fan wrote.

"Patrick Chung, Edelman in SB, Welker in playoffs vs Jets. Liar," one fan added.

"Just never Wes Welker, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman or Rob Gronkowski in Super Bowls," one fan added.

Scrutiny like this is only going to continue at this rate.