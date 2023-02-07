NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Heartfelt Tom Brady Comments

Tonight's episode of Tom Brady and Jim Gray's "Let's Go!" podcast was the first since Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last Wednesday.

Brady has a star-studded guest list lined up tonight, including his former longtime coach. Bill Belichick was the first man up, and he didn't disappoint.

Belichick paid tribute to the quarterback he won six Super Bowls with, showering Brady with the ultimate praise.

"The greatest player. The greatest career. The great, great person," Belichick told Brady, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. "It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it's got to end at some point. It's the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom."

As the conversation continued, Brady became emotional, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Pretty cool to see Brady reunite with Belichick for a little bit tonight. Plenty of fans certainly agree.

"Period. Amen," one said.

"Best coach, best player argue with a wall," another added.

"Two goats," said a third.

"You can’t go that many years and that much success without tipping your hat to them!" added a fourth.

While Brady finished his career--assuming he stays retired, that is--in Tampa, he will always be synonymous with the New England Patriots.