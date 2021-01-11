While most of the NFL world is focused on tonight’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game, some big news broke regarding New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

President Trump is reportedly planning on awarding the legendary NFL head coach the Medal of Freedom.

Politico had some details on the news:

On Monday, Trump plans to award Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) the highest civilian honor. On Tuesday, he plans to visit Alamo, Texas, to visit a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. And on Thursday, Trump plans to award New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to a White House official. A spokesperson for the Patriots did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bill Belichick has been a friend and supporter of President Trump in the past, sending him a letter on the eve of the 2016 election. However, it’s unclear where things stand between them now.

Based on President Trump planning to award him the Medal of Freedom, though, you would think the relationship is still strong.

Many Patriots fans believe Bill Belichick should refuse to accept the honor after what happened at the U.S. Capitol. Others, meanwhile, says the honor is worthy of accepting, no matter who the president is.

There's no way Bill Belichick should accept this https://t.co/2SFMalSn6Q — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 10, 2021

Accepting a medal from Trump, now, in the aftermath, is the latest deal-breaker in a run of like 100 deal-breakers. My fandom had already lapsed. But I hope neither Belichick nor Kraft ever wins another game in the NFL and the franchise is left in ruins. https://t.co/0vtSZLtBHu — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 11, 2021

If this story about Bill Belichick accepting a Medal of Freedom from the disgraced occupant of the White House is true, he’s dead to me. Say it ain’t so, Bill. I sincerely hope this is Fake News. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) January 11, 2021

The Patriots’ season ended following the regular season, as New England went 7-9 in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era.