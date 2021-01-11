The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick News

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off of the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

While most of the NFL world is focused on tonight’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game, some big news broke regarding New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

President Trump is reportedly planning on awarding the legendary NFL head coach the Medal of Freedom.

Politico had some details on the news:

On Monday, Trump plans to award Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) the highest civilian honor. On Tuesday, he plans to visit Alamo, Texas, to visit a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. And on Thursday, Trump plans to award New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to a White House official.

A spokesperson for the Patriots did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bill Belichick has been a friend and supporter of President Trump in the past, sending him a letter on the eve of the 2016 election. However, it’s unclear where things stand between them now.

Based on President Trump planning to award him the Medal of Freedom, though, you would think the relationship is still strong.

Many Patriots fans believe Bill Belichick should refuse to accept the honor after what happened at the U.S. Capitol. Others, meanwhile, says the honor is worthy of accepting, no matter who the president is.

The Patriots’ season ended following the regular season, as New England went 7-9 in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era.


