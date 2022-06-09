Bill Belichick Reportedly Canceled Patriots Practice Next Week

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick doesn't give off a reputation as a "players' coach." Instead, he seems like the type of leader who demands the best of everyone, even in early June.

That's what may make an otherwise mundane action noteworthy to some.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Belichick canceled Thursday's final minicamp practice as well as next week's final OTA sessions.

Per Howe, Belichick wiped out the practices "as a reward for a strong offseason." The team has now completed their organized practices until commencing training camp in July.

According to Howe, quarterback Mac Jones has looked "especially impressive with the deep ball" during strong performances. Jones said Belichick, who has yet to declare a play-caller for 2022, has been more "hands on" with the offense.

The team will get some extra rest before gearing up for the new season. After suffering their first losing season in 20 years, the Patriots rebounded to earn a wild-card bid at 10-7 last season.