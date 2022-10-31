Bill Belichick Reveals His Mindset Before The Trade Deadline

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

As a rare head coach and general manager, Bill Belichick has his hands full before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Along with preparing his current roster for a Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, he also must help determine where his 4-4 squad stands.

Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Monday, via Boston.com's Hayden Bird, Belichick said he has "no idea" whether he'd consider the team a buyer or seller. He explained that he's not the one making calls to other GMs.

"I’m sure there are conversations that are taking place, have taken place," Belichick said. "At this time of year, I can’t speak for the other 31 coaches, but I don’t think there are too many of us that are actively involved in trade conversations."

Belichick clarified when he might get involved with the process.

"People in our personnel department, headed by Matt Groh, whatever conversations there are to be had with other teams, then those conversations are had on that level," Belichick continued. "If something comes up, then he would bring it to me and we would talk about it and discuss it with our personnel department, with ownership, and whatever else was relevant."

The Patriots improved to a .500 record after Sunday's 22-17 win over the New York Jets. Despite currently placing last in the AFC East, the Pats are only a half-game removed from the conference's final wild-card spot before the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals play on Monday night.

Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor have frequently surfaced in trade rumors, but New England could think twice about moving a wide receiver after DeVante Parker exited Sunday's game with a knee injury.

The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.