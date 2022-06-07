Bill Belichick Reveals His Mindset With The Offense Right Now

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Every couple of years, it's worth it for NFL teams and coaches to take a look at their respective schemes and strategies on both sides of the ball.

It sounds like Bill Belichick is doing just that with the Patriots offense.

“Well, we’ve had a lot of changes offensively in the last couple of years,” Belichick said on Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s a good time to streamline things. We did that defensively a couple of years ago and feel like this is a good time to do it offensively. So, yeah, there’s an element of that every year.”

With that being said, Belichick is playing it cool as to how big of changes his offense is making this off-season.

He was asked three times whether or not the Patriots are changing their offense. He said "I don't know" three separate times.

“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “We make changes every year. I wouldn’t be able to rank them.”

The Patriots are well aware they didn't meet expectations last season. Perhaps that's caused Belichick to take a look in the mirror and adjust his team's offensive strategy.

Will New England employ a whole new offensive scheme this upcoming season?