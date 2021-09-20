The NFL has a problem with taunting penalties. Bill Belichick feels otherwise.

Taunting penalties were out in full force during the NFL’s Week 2 on Sunday. Some were truly awful calls. Others were probably needed. Regardless, most of the taunting penalties that took place on Sunday were a bit unnecessary.

Belichick, meanwhile, is a fan of the NFL’s ruling on taunting. In speaking with reporters on Monday morning, the Patriots head coach voiced his support for the league’s stance on taunting and the penalties which are called as a result.

“In general, I don’t really think there’s a place for taunting in the game,” Belichick said during an interview on The Greg Hill Show. “I think that’s poor sportsmanship and it leads to other things. It leads to retaliation, and then where do you draw the line? I think the whole idea of the rule is to kind of nip it in the bud and not let it get started.

“I’m in favor of that. I think that we should go out there and compete and try to play good football and win the game on the field. I don’t think it’s about taunting and poor sportsmanship. That’s not really my idea of what good football is.”

We wouldn’t expect Bill Belichick to say anything else. It’s not a surprise he isn’t a fan of taunting.

The reality is the fans love it though. Taunting is an exciting aspect of the game. Sure, a line needs to be drawn at a certain point. But the league should probably loosen the leash a bit.

If it were up to Belichick though, he’d probably tighten restrictions on taunting throughout the league.