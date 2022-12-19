Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Didn't Call A Hail Mary!

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots addresses the media in a press conference following the Patriots 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in truly embarrassing fashion on Sunday afternoon.

New England fell to Las Vegas on a game-losing lateral attempt that was scooped up and returned for a score by Raiders star Chandler Jones.

This is just embarrassing..

So, why didn't the Patriots just call a Hail Mary! attempt in that situation?

Apparently, quarterback Mac Jones could not throw the ball far enough.

“Couldn’t throw it that far," Belichick told reporters on Sunday evening.

It would've probably been a 60-plus yard throw from quarterback Mac Jones.

There are a lot of NFL quarterbacks who can make that throw, but apparently, Jones couldn't.