Bill Belichick To Coach Another Sport? NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick will likely go down as the greatest football coach in the history of the sport.

But how would the legendary New England Patriots head coach fare if he coached another sport?

It would be cool to watch, that's for sure. And, according to the Premier Lacrosse League, it might not be a far-fetched idea.

Paul Rabil of the PLL revealed that Belichick coaching a lacrosse team after he retires from the NFL is a possibility.

While NFL fans probably won't buy that this is a real possibility, Belichick does have a serious interest in lacrosse.

He grew up around the game and has developed a true love for it. He's often been spotted at PLL games in recent years.

Belichick's love for lacrosse is indeed for real.

Belichick is 70 years old, so he would probably have to retire in the next couple of years if he was going to pursue another coaching job.

Still, it's fun to think about.