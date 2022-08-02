Bill Belichick Working More With Offense: NFL World Reacts

Orchard Park, NY - December 6: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a Monday night NFL game at Highmark stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

There are a lot of questions about the New England Patriots coaching staff this year, mostly on the offensive side of the football.

Bill Belichick has decided not to name an offensive coordinator and it's unclear what the roles are for top assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia.

However, Belichick had a telling admission on Monday night, revealing that he's been spending a lot more time with the offense.

"I've spent more time with the offense this year than I have in some previous years. I've coached all the areas - offense, defense, special teams - and I try to support the team where I feel like I can help."

NFL fans are interested to see what the Patriots offense looks like.

"I think Bill knows that NFL offenses have clearly passed the Pats by…we were the standard; we need to evolve or develop an offense that plays to our strengths but is creative and unique," one fan suggested.

"'We don't a actually have any offensive coaches on the staff, so I been working over there...' Bill," another fan joked.

The Patriots are coming off a Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. It will be interesting to see if the New England offense can make a jump with Mac Jones in Year 2.