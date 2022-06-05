Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Linda Holliday wears a New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring necklace on the sidelines before the start of the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type.

Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us.

While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.

"What a great night in sports history!! Congratulations to my man on being the recipient of the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award! As always, I’m so proud of you and the recognition of the support you give to the game of lacrosse! 🥍 Congratulations to Coach Dave Pietramala and Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller for the well deserved Legends Award and both NCAA players earning their Tewaaraton Awards! Great work! Amazing night!" she wrote.

Congrats, Bill!

"he spirit of lacrosse! so good to see you both last night," Paul Rabil tweeted.

"Greatest coach on the planet," one Patriots player wrote.

"Congrats Bill!" another fan wrote.

Congrats again to Coach Belichick.