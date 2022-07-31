Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time.

Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball.

Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick.

The legendary New England Patriots head coach has revealed his picks for the NFL's best offensive and defensive players of all-time, too.

Belichick believes Tom Brady is the league's best ever on offense, with Lawrence Taylor getting the nod on defense.

The Patriots coach thinks longtime special teams ace Matthew Slater could hold that title for his unit.

"(He) will go up there, in the kicking game, with Brady on offense and Taylor on defense," Belichick said, per ESPN. "So I feel very, very fortunate to have the opportunity to coach all ... players, but I'd say those three in particular."