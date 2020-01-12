Bill Cowher Finds Out He’s Heading To The Hall Of Fame On Live TV

Bill Cowher was the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1992-2006. During that time he won a Super Bowl and was the AP Coach of the Year once and Sporting News Coach of the Year twice.

He’s a legendary figure in Pittsburgh, and was one of the most consistent coaches in the NFL during his tenure. He stepped down after going 142-90-1 during his time with the Steelers.

Cowher certainly felt like he was a good bet to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now, it’s official.

To make things better, he found out during the CBS pregame show, for which he is an analyst, ahead of tonight’s playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, who always tells inductees in person, came out to the set, and then Cowher’s family surprised him, as he was informed that he will be heading to Canton and immortalized forever.

TV moments don’t get much better than this.

As the team has moved on to breaking down tonight’s game, Cowher is clearly still very emotional, and deeply moved by what just transpired.

"I don't think it's hit me yet." @CowherCBS reflects on his journey to becoming a member of the @ProFootballHOF. #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/IZfT1G1P9K — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 12, 2020

He will join the Hall of Fame as part of the 15-person “Centennial Slate” 2020 class. From ProFootballTalk:

“Cowher is one of two coaches whom the blue-ribbon panel elected this week as part of the Centennial Slate. The other members of the 15-person Centennial Slate will be revealed on Good Morning Football o Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

“The Centennial Slate includes 10 seniors (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago), three contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two coaches (who last coached more than five seasons ago). They were selected from a list of 38 finalists debated by a Centennial Blue-Ribbon Panel from nearly 300 nominees.”

Cowher, a Pennsylvania native, went to NC State, before a six-year NFL career. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles for one year, the Cleveland Browns for three, and finished back with the Eagles for two.

He started his coaching career just a few years later, and after just seven years in the assistant ranks for the Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, where he was defensive coordinator, he became the Steelers head coach in 1992.

28 years later, and Bill Cowher is a Hall of Famer. Congratulations to him, it is a well-deserved honor.