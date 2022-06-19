Bill Maher Not Happy With NFL Coach Punishment News

The Washington Commanders' decision to fine Jack Del Rio for his comments on what happened on Jan. 6 continues to spark reactions from people outside of the NFL world.

This week, popular political pundit Bill Maher voiced his opinion on what happened.

Maher took issue with Washington head coach Ron Rivera fining Del Rio for his opinion.

"[Rivera] said about the guy who got fined, "'He does have the right to voice his opinion, and it most certainly is his Constitutional right to do so.' Apparently not! This is the don't pee on my shoe and tell me it's raining. What the f*** are you talking about? He doesn't have the right to an opinion, and it's obviously not his right to do so," Maher said.

Del Rio had referred to Jan. 6 as a "dust up," questioning why there was more criticism for that then some of the riots that took place following the death of George Floyd.

"I see the images on TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed," Del Rio said. "Businesses are being burned down. No problem, and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, where nothing burned down. And we’re going to make that a major deal?" he said.

Del Rio was fined $100,000 for his comments.