Bill O'Brien Is Reportedly Considering A New Job

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 04: Alabama assistant coach Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama might be without Bill O'Brien next year.

The Crimson Tide are reportedly going to lose their offensive coordinator, not to another college job, but to the NFL, according to the latest report.

O'Brien is reportedly considering making the jump back into the professional ranks.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic first reported the news on Sunday afternoon.

O'Brien, who previously coached the Houston Texans, has been with Alabama for the past couple of seasons.

He had been linked to some college jobs, like Nebraska and Georgia Tech, but he appears to be interested in the NFL again.