Bill O’Brien Reportedly Interviewing For NFL Head Coaching Job Next Week

A closeup of Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans watches warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Bill O’Brien, currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Alabama, may soon get a second chance in the NFL.

O’Brien spent six years coaching the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020. The Texans went a different direction early on during the 2020 season. Just a few months later, O’Brien got the call from Nick Saban.

The former NFL head coach has spent 2021 and now 2022 coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide offense. He also helped develop Bryce Young into a Heisman candidate. NFL teams have taken notice.

O’Brien will reportedly interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching position next week. First, he’ll try and help Alabama beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship next Monday night.

It’s worth mentioning Bill O’Brien had plenty of success during his stint with the Houston Texans. They won the AFC South four times during his six full seasons in Houston.

The Jaguars would be an intriguing landing spot for a candidate like O’Brien. They have their franchise quarterback and a roster featuring several promising, young players.

Urban Meyer was obviously disaster in Jacksonville. He was in over his head and quickly lost control of his team. O’Brien’s coaching style would probably translate a bit better.

The reality is the Jaguars are a project, and it will take a few years to get things back on track. From the sound of it, O’Brien may be up to the challenge.

