Bill O’Brien, currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Alabama, may soon get a second chance in the NFL.

O’Brien spent six years coaching the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020. The Texans went a different direction early on during the 2020 season. Just a few months later, O’Brien got the call from Nick Saban.

The former NFL head coach has spent 2021 and now 2022 coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide offense. He also helped develop Bryce Young into a Heisman candidate. NFL teams have taken notice.

O’Brien will reportedly interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching position next week. First, he’ll try and help Alabama beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship next Monday night.

The #Jaguars plan to interview former #Texans coach Bill O’Brien for their vacant HC job next week after #Bama team plays in the National Championship on Monday, source said. @JohnReid64 had the timing first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022

It’s worth mentioning Bill O’Brien had plenty of success during his stint with the Houston Texans. They won the AFC South four times during his six full seasons in Houston.

The Jaguars would be an intriguing landing spot for a candidate like O’Brien. They have their franchise quarterback and a roster featuring several promising, young players.

Urban Meyer was obviously disaster in Jacksonville. He was in over his head and quickly lost control of his team. O’Brien’s coaching style would probably translate a bit better.

The reality is the Jaguars are a project, and it will take a few years to get things back on track. From the sound of it, O’Brien may be up to the challenge.