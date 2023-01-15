NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 08: A NFL referee hat is seen on the field during a game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon.

Fans are not happy with the referees.

Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter.

That was a costly one.

So, too, was a questionable spot on a third down run by the Bills, which ended up icing the game.

Fans are not happy.

"fire your refs, that was a PI, Elam wrapped his whole arm onto gesicki, rigged a-- game," one fan wrote.

"FIRE YOUR REFS," one fan added.

"Absolutely fire all of these refs," one fan added.

Buffalo held on to win, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. The Bills will host a Divisional Round game next weekend.