Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call
The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers.
While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another.
Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about Alvin Kamara.
Kamara isn't believed to be on the trading block, according to reports out of New Orleans, but things could change ahead of the deadline.
The Bills are arguably the Super Bowl favorites right now, at least out of the AFC.
Adding Kamara into the mix would be a pretty massive move.