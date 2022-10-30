Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about Alvin Kamara.

Kamara isn't believed to be on the trading block, according to reports out of New Orleans, but things could change ahead of the deadline.

The Bills are arguably the Super Bowl favorites right now, at least out of the AFC.

Adding Kamara into the mix would be a pretty massive move.