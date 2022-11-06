Bills, Jets Are Currently In A Weird Game Delay

What's going on at Metlife Stadium on Sunday afternoon?

The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills are currently approaching a 10-minute game delay due to a bizarre situation at Metlife Stadium on Sunday.

"The Bills-Jets game is now 8 minutes into a delay due to an issue with the SkyCam at Met Life Stadium," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

We haven't heard of a delay like this before.

It could be a break for the Bills.

"Huge break for the Bills with this delay lasting almost 10 minutes. They were somewhat reeling defensively. Now they get to regroup," one NFL reporter tweeted.

"Bills might thank CBS for this delay, which is stunting the momentum the #Jets had on their opening drive of this half," another fan added.

The delay has been entertaining for some, at least.

"Incredible TV watching Ian Eagle talk through this sky cam malfunction delay in Bills/Jets," one fan added.

The Bills are leading the Jets, 14-10.