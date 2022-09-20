Bills Offensive Lineman Suspended For 1 Game After What He Did vs. Titans

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game for an incident that unfolded after Monday night's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued a statement explaining the punishment for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct policy. Following the Bills' 41-7 victory, Hart confronted a Tennessee player on the field.

He threw a punch with a closed fist that instead hit a Titans coach in the head.

"Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional," Runyan wrote in a letter to Hart.

Hart, who started one of three games played with Tennessee last season, played 17 snaps in Monday night's victory. He saw the field for only two plays in Buffalo's Week 1 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.

The tackle has played for four teams since the New York Giants made him a seventh-round pick in 2015.

Barring a successful appeal, Hart will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.