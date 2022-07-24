Bills Player Injured During Car Accident: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: The Buffalo Bills take the field during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have lost a key member of their line heading into training camp.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Bills lineman Rodger Saffold was reportedly injured in a recent car accident.

Saffold reportedly injured his ribs in the car accident, which has put him on the Non-Football Injury List to begin training camp.

"Bills’ guard Rodger Saffold recently injured his ribs in a car accident and now will open training camp on the Non-Football Injury list," Schefter reports.

This is a tough loss for the Bills, who are expected to be among the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

"Man has had the worst luck," one fan tweeted.

"Damn. I just want to see healthy Saffold one more time, he was so fun in 2020 and he didn’t get the attention he deserved because the world is a year behind on recognizing good OL play," another fan added.

"Get back soon Rodger!" one fan added.

Hopefully the car accident was nothing too serious and he'll be back on the field soon.