Bills Player Was Reportedly Injured In Car Accident
A Buffalo Bills player was reportedly injured in a recent car accident.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, a Bills player will start the year on the sideline after getting injured in a recent car accident.
Bills’ guard Rodger Saffold was reportedly injured in a car accident that will put him on the Non-Football Injury List to begin training camp.
"Bills’ guard Rodger Saffold recently injured his ribs in a car accident and now will open training camp on the Non-Football Injury list," Schefter reports.
Hopefully the injury isn't anything too serious.
The Bills will enter the 2022 season among the favorites to win it all.