Bills Reportedly Make Damar Hamlin Contract Decision

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly made an important contract decision on Damar Hamlin.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bills have made the decision to pay Hamlin in full.

"Damar Hamlin’s 4-year, $3.64M contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he lands on Injured Reserve. This week, he was placed on IR. However, sources say Buffalo has worked out an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA to pay him in full," he reported.

"Damar Hamlin was set to earn $825K in 2022. His split rate if he's on Injured Reserve is $455K. Placed on IR this week, that's a difference of $20,555.56. Buffalo worked it out so he'll receive the whole thing, even though he's not on the active roster."

That's obviously a nice move by the Bills.

Hamlin is continuing to make progress in his recovery, following his scary collapse last Monday night.