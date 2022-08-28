Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday.

Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish.

According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition for a comeback.

King averaged 46.8 yards per punt during five seasons with the Raiders, but he has not played in an NFL game since October 1, 2018. The 33-year-old, who is one of six Black punters to ever play in the NFL, wrote on Twitter two months ago that he was "done fighting." He clarified that he's not retiring, but he's come to grips with the league not providing him a "fair opportunity."

Buffalo released Araiza two days after a civil lawsuit was filed accusing him and two former San Diego State teammates of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The Bills had recently awarded Araiza the starting job by cutting veteran punter Matt Haack, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.