Bills Reveal If They're Still Considering Odell Beckham

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills signed a veteran wide receiver in hopes of bolstering their Super Bowl pursuit.

Not Odell Beckham Jr. Buffalo instead pulled former Bills slot receiver Cole Beasley out of retirement. The Bills signed the 33-year-old to their practice squad on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said adding Beasley doesn't eliminate the possibility of signing Beckham. However, he didn't express much desperation to seek more outside help.

"We haven't closed any doors," Beane said, via Rochester First's Nick Veronica. "We had a good visit with him. And that's probably the extent of it.

"Signing Cole to the practice squad doesn't mean we would rule anything out. Again, we're just kind of going to move forward with the guys we got right now, though."

Despite months of speculation, Beckham looks unlikely to play this season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the 30-year-old free agent is expected to wait until the offseason to sign.

At best, OBJ may be available later in the playoffs if signing now.

While Beasley may not affect Buffalo's interest in Beckham, the reality of his recovery from a torn ACL has seemingly quelled any urgency to sign him this season. Even if Beckham returned during the playoffs, teams would then be asking the former New York Giants star to immediately contribute in a high-pressure situation for a new offense after nearly a year out of action.

Having played with the Bills for three seasons, Beasley at least has familiarity with their offense. Perhaps more importantly, he has an influential supporter in quarterback Josh Allen and is available to play when needed.