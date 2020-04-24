‘Blockbuster’ Numbers Expected For NFL Draft TV Ratings

On Thursday night, seemingly everyone was tuned into the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Football fans finally had something to watch, other than the next viral Netflix series.

Although we won’t know the official viewership numbers until tonight, one media insider expects a massive turnout. According to media insider John Ourand, early signs suggest “blockbuster” ratings.

Ourand released overnight ratings from select markets. Boston and Philadelphia fans flocked to their respective TVs to see who their teams would draft in the first round.

“Actual numbers will come out tonight,” Ourand said on Twitter. “It’s a folly to guess what the final numbers will be based on these overnights. But early signs suggest blockbuster viewership.”

Actual numbers will come out tonight. It's a folly to guess what the final numbers will be based on these overnights. But early signs suggest blockbuster viewership. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) April 24, 2020

The NFL planned to hold the draft in Las Vegas, but that obviously changed in the weeks leading up to the event.

Even though it was held “virtually” the first round of the 2020 draft was viewed as a rousing success. There were major concerns about potential issues, but the first round was flawless.

Official ratings numbers should come out in just a few hours.

The second round kicks off later tonight with the second and third rounds. The action kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.