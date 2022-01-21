ESPN’s Booger McFarland Names The “Most Dangerous” QB In NFL Playoffs

For the most part, the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs all boast quarterbacks that ranked among the top passers in the league this season. Veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, along with younger gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, will lead their teams to battle during this weekend’s divisional round.

However, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland thinks one quarterback stands out from among the rest: Josh Allen.

In an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday, McFarland dubbed the Buffalo Bills quarterback the “most dangerous” quarterback remaining in the NFL playoffs. He explained that with Allen’s ability to both throw and run the football at a high level, opposing defenses should be very concerned to play against him.

“Josh Allen. And he’s gotta be because [the Bills] are so quarterback-centric,” McFarland said when asked who he thought the most dangerous quarterback still left in the playoffs was on Thursday’s show. “They can’t do anything offensively without the quarterback… so Josh Allen needs to be the focus because he’s gonna run it 10-to-15 times this weekend. He’s probably gonna throw it another 40-to-50 times. And even then, that might not be enough because the guy he’s going against is arguably the most talented guy we’ve ever seen at the position in Patrick Mahomes.

“So yeah, Josh Allen is that dude.”

.@ESPNBooger explains why he thinks Josh Allen is the most dangerous QB remaining in the Playoffs.. #NFL #Bills For Booger's full appearance: https://t.co/BxgPxGk1o0 pic.twitter.com/edwSQpQvv7 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 20, 2022

McFarland went onto to call Allen a mobile-version of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“He’s 6-5, 245 [pounds] and he knows that even when pressure’s coming that it doesn’t affect him… He’s a modern-day Big Ben that’s as athletic as some of these mobile quarterbacks,” McFarland explained. “I guarantee you Allen is probably a 4.6, 4.7 [40-yard-dash] guy. He can run. So imagine Big Ben, as tough as he was to tackle in the pocket, except now when he breaks out of the pocket he can run 4.5, 4.6 and get first downs. That’s what Josh Allen is.”

Allen is fresh off of a sensational performance in the Bills’ Wild Card 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots. He completed 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 66 rushing yards on six carries.

With a matchup against Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs coming up on Sunday, Allen will likely need a similar performance if he hopes to lead the Bills into the AFC Championship game.