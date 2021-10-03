ESPN’s Booger McFarland doesn’t appear to be too surprised by the viral Urban Meyer bar video.

A video of a man who appears to be the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach surfaced on Saturday afternoon. In the video, a young woman – who doesn’t appear to be his wife, Shelley – is seen dancing up on a man who appears to be Meyer. The two also appear to be at a bar.

The video has gone viral. Even ESPN’s McFarland was able to catch the scandalous video while working for the Worldwide Leader and providing analysis during college football game halftimes on Saturday.

“Nothing like a Thursday night game and the weekend off,” McFarland said of the video.

It’s unclear if the video took place this weekend. But if it is Urban Meyer in the video, the timeline would match up.

Meyer is coming off the heels of another defeat as head coach of the Jaguars. Jacksonville fell to the Bengals this past Thursday on a game-winning field goal by Cincinnati. That means Meyer had the weekend off. So it’s safe to assume he had plenty of free time on Saturday.

It’s also fair to assume 57-year-old Meyer is struggling with the Jaguars’ start to the season. They’re 0-4. Right now, it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to win another game this season.

Regardless, it’s not a good look if Meyer is indeed the man in the bar video.

To make matters worse, he was one of the trending topics on Twitter Saturday night because of it.