Brady Quinn Is Getting Roasted For His Terrible NFL Prediction
Everyone makes bad predictions from time to time, but Brady Quinn's NFL pick for the Jets is especially bad now.
Prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, Quinn predicted a dismal start to the year for the Jets.
Quinn said things like: "Their season is going to be over before the bye,"; "There is a realistic scenario that they start 1-8 maybe 0-9,"; "I’m not a believer in Zach Wilson."
On Sunday, the Jets improved to 6-3 on the season, following a huge win over the Bills.
Quinn's prediction for the Jets season was very, very wrong.
The Jets are heading into the bye week at 6-3. They'll return to the field on Nov. 20 against the Patriots.