Brady Quinn Is Getting Roasted For His Terrible NFL Prediction

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Football coach, Jennifer Welter (L) and SiriusXM Host Brady Quinn speak onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Everyone makes bad predictions from time to time, but Brady Quinn's NFL pick for the Jets is especially bad now.

Prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, Quinn predicted a dismal start to the year for the Jets.

Quinn said things like: "Their season is going to be over before the bye,"; "There is a realistic scenario that they start 1-8 maybe 0-9,"; "I’m not a believer in Zach Wilson."

On Sunday, the Jets improved to 6-3 on the season, following a huge win over the Bills.

Quinn's prediction for the Jets season was very, very wrong.

The Jets are heading into the bye week at 6-3. They'll return to the field on Nov. 20 against the Patriots.