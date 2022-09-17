Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 51 Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel's Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league.

While on Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL.

Marshall's top three is somewhat controversial.

Here's Marshall's top three:

Justin Jefferson A.J. Brown Davante Adams

Most people believe Adams and Jefferson belong in the top three. Brown is an outstanding playmaker in his own right, but there aren't many analysts ranking him second among all wideouts.

Kay Adams questioned why Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp wasn't included in Marshall's top three.

Even though Kupp didn't make the cut, Marshall showed a lot of love for the reigning Offensive Player of the Year.

"I love Cooper Kupp. Right now, he's top five, for sure," Marshall said. "First of all, he runs routes that no one else can run. He's consistent, his football IQ is through the roof."

All three receivers in Marshall's top three had at least 140 receiving yards in Week 1. Jefferson had the best performance from the bunch, hauling in nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL fans will get to see Brown and Jefferson on ESPN's Monday Night Football in Week 2, as the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings.